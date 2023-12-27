Celebrating grand success of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire – Hombale Films unveil action promo from Prabhas starrer

Hombale Film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Pan India Superstar Prabhas has indeed arrived as the biggest celebration for the fans and the audiences. The film, helmed and written by KGF director Prashanth Neel, is leaving the masses on the edge of their seat and the filmmaker has successfully transported the audiences into the world of Khansaar. While the film is getting love from the masses for the content and direction by Prashanth Neel and the performance of Prabhas, the action sequences of the film is absolutely breathtaking.

There are several action sequences in the film that has left tha masses on the edge of their seat and they are hailing Prabhas’s action avatar in the film.

Keeping up the anticipation of the fans , sky high, the makers now unveiled the action packed promo from the film.

Sharing the promo, makers wrote on social media,

“𝒀𝒂𝒂… 𝒀𝒂𝒂… 𝒀𝒂𝒂… 𝒀𝒂𝒂…. 🔥

Experience the biggest action entertainer, #SalaarCeaseFire in cinemas near you!

▶️ bit.ly/SalaarActionPr…

#BlockbusterSalaar #RecordBreakingSalaar #SalaarRulingBoxOffice ”

The action promo showcases the glimpse of the most loved Devi maa sequence from the film which presented Prabhas in the massiest avatar after a very long time.

This whole action sequence received loudest cheer and response from the masses in the cinema halls.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and is now released in cinemas