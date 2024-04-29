Anand Mahindra Reacts To London’s ‘Tiffin Service’ Inspired By Mumbai’s World-Famous Dabbawala System

London: Businessman Anand Mahindra, taking to his X handle on Sunday, posted a video showcasing a recently launched tiffin service in London, inspired by Mumbai’s famous dabbawala system. Mumbai’s dabbawala system is a wide and complex lunch-box delivery system that provides hot and fresh lunch to the city’s growing workforce. The traditional food delivery system in Mumbai is more than a hundred years old.

Taking inspiration from Mumbai’s effective and zero-waste system, the tiffin service in London also eliminates the use of single-use plastic containers for food packaging. The video shows the company using typical Indian steel tiffin boxes packed with Indian meals like paneer sabzi, mixed vegetables, and rice. The menu is also plant-based. They also wrap the steel lunch boxes with a cloth and transport them using cargo bikes. The company is currently growing and is looking to expand further. Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra wrote in the caption, “No better-or more ‘delicious’-evidence of reverse colonization!”

Seeing India’s popular tiffin service inspiring a similar concept in London, several of Anand Mahindra’s followers also shared their reactions in the comments section.