Health Benefits Of Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Cultivated throughout India and nearby countries, amla has gained a following throughout the world as a “superfruit.” It’s no surprise — a 100-gram serving of fresh amla berries contains as much vitamin C as 20 oranges.

Health Benefits Of Amla (Gooseberry)

1. Helps Fight Against the Common Cold

Amla is the richest known natural source of Vitamin C, which is known to have excellent immunity-boosting and antioxidant properties. Consuming vitamin C regularly is associated with better performance of macrophages and other cells of the immune system.

In the case of antioxidants, they allow the metabolism of free radicals that are formed from the reactions between oxygen and hydrogen from food and the environment. Free radicals are responsible for premature ageing and cell damage; consuming Amla helps in its reduction.

2. Lowers Cholesterol Levels

Amla helps in lowering bad cholesterol and keeps the levels of good cholesterol optimal. It can reduce the accumulation of fats in arteries and veins. Amla benefits in lowering the risk of getting atherosclerosis and promotes healthy circulation along with overall cardiovascular health

3. Aids Weight Loss

Amla’s high-fat burning properties have been shown in various studies. This plant accelerates metabolism, improving protein synthesis and reducing fat deposits. It also favours fluid reduction because it promotes diuresis with the excretion of organic toxins through the urine.

Due to its effect on weight, it is useful for controlling obesity, especially in people with diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular problems.

4. Improve Digestive Processes

This fruit is fibrous & its fibre content stimulates intestinal transit. The Indian population consumes a diet rich in fibre, however in countries like the United States and many regions of Europe this is not so, therefore people tend to suffer from transit slow intestinal, constipation and other digestive discomforts.

The fibre content of Amla reduces these problems. Also, at the stomach level, it favours digestion because it increases the action of gastric juices for the decomposition of food. Thus, it is also useful to relieve stomach heaviness and gases.

5. Excellent Anti-inflammatory Properties

Numerous studies have shown the effectiveness of Amla extract for hay fever, arthritis, osteoporosis and joint pain. This plant is capable of acting at the cellular level, reducing the expression of proinflammatory cells such as cytokines, cox and other mediators that are present in chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer, among others.

6. Supports Healthy Blood Glucose

Amla aids in metabolism, therefore, it promotes glucose uptake and helps in maintaining optimal blood glucose levels.

It also reduces oxidative stress and protects pancreatic cells from oxidative damage. The benefits of eating amla include helping in insulin release, which prevents post-meal sugar spikes.