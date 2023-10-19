Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Sudipto Sen, and Adah Sharma commence shoot of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’

After delivering a game-changer film, The Kerala Story, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma are now gearing up for their next. The trio is all set to come up with their next film together, titled, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ for which the shoot has commenced with a Mahurat puja followed by a first-day shoot at the location.

The shoot of ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ began today with Mahurat Puja which witnessed the presence of Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Aashin A. Shah from Sunshine Pictures, director Sudipto Sen and actress Adah Sharma was present.

Just after the puja, Adah Sharma shot her first shot on the location. As the shoot for the film commenced, the actress delivered her first dialogue for the film and she was seen donning military pants, a black commando t-shirt, and a commando-like bandhana. This has indeed piqued the excitement to watch the film.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. Made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures, the film is made in association with Last monk media. The film will be released on 5 April 2024.