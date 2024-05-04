“Is Baar Hargiz Jhukega Nahi Saala” says Pushpa Raj AKA Allu Arjun

The globally-awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ starring Allu Arjun, and Rashmika Mandanna is the highly anticipated film coming this year. If one has to define ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ in a single word, then ‘Tsunami’ fits the right term because the response to the teaser, poster, and songs promises a gigantic opening at the ticket window upon the release in the cinemas on August 15th, 2024.

Ever since the makers dropped ‘Pushpa Pushpa’, the first single, it has become an instant rage among the masses. The entire nation is grooving to the trendsetter ‘Chai Step’ of Allu Arjun from the chartbuster song and his shoe dance step has also become a nationwide sensation. With each passing day, the craze for the film as well as for the song is growing among the masses and the euphoria is nothing less than madness.

Taking to social media, Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun shared the dance video and captioned it,

“#ChaiStep From #PushpaPushpa

Iss Baar Hargiz Jhukega Nahi Saala.

#Pushpa2TheRule”

Allu Arjun’s arrival on screen as the iconic Pushpa Raj will surely bring madness to the big screens and the excitement is palpable at every corner. The first part ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ created a stir across the world and the entire nation got engrossed in the craze for Pushpa.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theatres worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audience.