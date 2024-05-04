RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: Bengaluru beat Gujarat by four wickets

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won by four wickets against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A good bowling performance restricted GT to only 147 and a dominant start by the RCB openers set the platform for a win. Although there were a few nerves during the run-chase, RCB were in a comfortable spot to eventually take the two points home.

RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first on a pitch that offered a lot of help to the bowlers to begin the day. The RCB opening bowlers made full use of those conditions and rocked the GT batting early. At the end of the powerplay, GT were only 23 for three – the lowest score in the first six overs in the TATA IPL 2024. That is a reflection of the RCB bowlers’ performance.

GT had a difficult time in the powerplay as reflected by the score. However, one of the most telling stat was that only two boundaries were scored in the powerplay. While RCB started off with the left-arm spin of Swapnil Singh, they switched to pace in the next over and maintained that approach for the next seven overs. Mohd. Siraj was the pick of the bowlers in that phase. He got Wriddhiman Saha to edge to the wicketkeeper in the second over, and later, induced a top-edge off Shubman Gill’s bat and dismissed him caught on the off-side. In the last over of the Powerplay, Sai Sudharsan, GT’s leading run-scorer this year, tried to pull Cameron Green and was caught at mid-off.

GT then had a partnership of substance courtesy of David Miller (30 off 20 balls) and Shahrukh Khan (37 off 24 balls). In tandem, they added 61 off 37 balls – which gave GT hope of putting on a good total. It was sensible as they rotated strike and found the boundaries at regular intervals. Miller got the first six of the match in the 10th over when he hit Karn Sharma over mid-wicket for a massive six. Shahrukh followed him in the next over when he hit Green over long-on. Miller then chanced his arm again against Karn in the 12th over but hit it straight to long-on.

Soon after, Shahrukh was found short of his ground with a direct hit by Virat Kohli. At 87 for five in the 13th over, GT were in trouble again. Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia then attempted an attacking partnership. Tewatia in particular was severe on Karn in the 16th over, picking up 19 runs with a six and three fours. Rashid too found two fours and a six in his cameo of 18, until Yash Dayal castled while attempting a scoop. Tewatia too was dismissed soon after while trying to pull but edged it to third-man where Vijaykumar Vyshak took a great catch.

GT introduced Vijay Shankar as their impact sub to strengthen their batting; however, three wickets in the last over meant GT were bowled out for 147.

RCB’s response was aggressive and decisive to begin with – led by their captain Faf du Plessis and Kohli. In the very first over, RCB’s intent was clear when Kohli hit Mohit Sharma down the ground for a six and ended the over by flicking one through mid-wicket to clear the fence. Joshua Little was welcomed with 20 runs in the second over by du Plessis. The RCB captain carted three fours and a six to get his innings going. Manav Suthar, the left-arm spinner making his TATA IPL debut for GT, got a glimpse of du Plessis’ abilities when he was carted over long-on for a six followed by a drive for four.

Such was du Plessis’s batting that he looked unstoppable. Kohli had the best seat in the house watching his captain smash it to all parts. For some time, Kohli didn’t have a lot of the strike but in the fifth over, he emulated his captain with back-to-back sixes off Suthar. In the same over, du Plessis completed his fifty off only 18 balls. In the last over of the powerplay, the du Plessis show ended when he was dismissed by Little for 64 off only 23 balls. With 92 in the powerplay, RCB looked well on course to victory.

Then came a bit of a twist as GT made it tougher for RCB. Noor Ahmad and Little had big contributions in that. In the seventh over, Noor dismissed Jacks – who had scored a century against GT in the last game – early. Rajat Patidar, the Impact Player, pulled one to mid-wicket in the next over off Little. And three balls later, Maxwell fell in near identical fashion, pulling it to deep square-leg. The run-scoring got a little slower. In the 10th over, Green was caught at third-man to hand Little his fouth wicket.

However, real nerves set in the 11th over when Kohli (42 off 27 balls) edged one off Noor to Saha. From 92 for no loss to 117 for six, GT had fought their way back. While there were nerves in the crowd, there was enough experience in the middle to take them home.

Dinesh Karthik calmed his team during the storm and was well supported by Swapnil. Their sensible batting ensured RCB got home in the 14th over, earning a big win.