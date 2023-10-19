President Graces First Convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University

Bihar: President of India, Droupadi Murmu, graced and addressed the first convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University at Motihari, Bihar on Thursday.

Addressing the students, the President said that they are students of the university established in the memory of the first satyagraha carried out in India by Mahatma Gandhi. Being students of this university, they are connected to a priceless heritage that is respected all over the world.

The President said that to understand and imbibe Gandhiji’s legacy, one must understand the good results of simplicity and truth. She emphasized that simplicity and truth are the path to real happiness, peace, and fame. She urged students to resolve to always follow the path of truth by mind, speech, and actions according to the teachings of Bapu.

The President said that Gandhiji increased people’s faith in the ideals of non-violence, compassion, morality, and selfless service. He connected our society, politics, and spirituality very deeply with Indianness. Many people in the world community see the embodiment of India in Gandhiji.

The President pointed out that the historical Champaran satyagraha had a profound impact on the fabric of the society, too. During that movement, everyone started cooking and eating with each other, keeping aside the caste differences. She stated that about 106 years ago, at the behest of Gandhiji, people in Champaran adopted the path of social equality and unity and forced British rule to bow down. Even today, the same path of social equality and unity would take us forward on the path of modern and developed India.