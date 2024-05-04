One soldier killed, 4 injured in terror attack on IAF convoy in J&K’s Poonch

One soldier was killed and four were injured as terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday.

According to officials, five security personnel were injured, two of them critically, when four terrorists opened fire on IAF vehicles moving towards Sanai Top in Poonch’s Surankot area in the evening.

One of the critically injured soldiers later succumbed at a military hospital during treatment, they said.

The terror attack took place around 6:15 pm when the troops were returning to the air force station from Jaranwali.

“An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J-K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units.

“The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress,” the IAF said in a post on X.

“In the ensuing gunfight with terrorists, the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire. In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention. One Air Warrior succumbed to his injuries later. Further operations are on by the local security forces,” it said in another post.

According to officials, during the attack on IAFconvoy, one of the trucks suffered the most damage with multiple bullet hits on its windscreen and sides. The attackers were armed with AK assault rifles and are believed to have escaped into nearby forests. The area has been reinforced with additional Army and police personnel, who have launched a large-scale search and cordon operation to locate and neutralize the attackers. So far, there has been no contact made with the fleeing terrorists.