‘Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha’: CM Naveen Launches Campaign In Cuttack, Kendrapada Dists

Bhubaneswar: On the fourth day of the ambitious plan ‘Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha,’ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched a campaign in Cuttack and Kendrapada districts via a virtual connection from Bhubaneswar to improve the infrastructure of new Odisha through rural development.

For this, eight constituencies of Cuttack district have received 186 crore 50 lakh rupees. These constituencies are – Badamba, Chaudwar-Cuttack, Banki, Ashtgarh, Nyali, Cuttack Sadar, Salepur and Mahanga. These will be 5351 projects in 373 Gram Panchayats of the constituency. Similarly, 124 crore 50 lakh rupees have been sanctioned for five constituencies of Kendrapada district. These constituencies are – Mahakalapada, Kendrapada, Patkura, Rajnagar and Ali. In this, 3353 projects will be implemented in 249 gram panchayats.

In this program, by spreading Jagannath culture in every village and developing every place of worship, the basic foundation of Odisha’s culture will be improved, and digital infrastructure will also be developed. This will be the essential foundation for building an ambitious Odisha. From our solid cultural foundation to reaching the vast direction of modern science, New Odisha will spread its wings further and reach new heights, and we will build new Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that developing digital infrastructure in villages is one of the goals of this scheme. Internet connection will be available in the village. It will be a science park. Several work hubs will be constructed. Banking facilities will be available. The primary schools of the village will also be involved in this program. It will bring immense opportunities to our youth society, women, farmers, and students. It will further enhance Odisha’s identity as a modern, robust, progressive, and culturally aware state.

Chief Minister emphasized that peace, harmony, equality, and service are the message of Jagannath culture. Irrespective of caste, religion, and community, it has made everyone its own. Every place of worship will be developed. Heritage sites will be preserved because reserving and protecting these cultural and heritage sites is essential for our future generations.

5T Secretary V.K. Pandian, who coordinated the event, said that the transformation had created enthusiasm among the people.

Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Naik, Minister Pratap Keshari Dev, Minister Ranendra Pratap Swayum, MLA Shashi Bhushan Behera, MLA Savitri Agarwal, MLA Dhrabcharan Sahu, MLA Devi Prasad Mishra, MLA Sauvik Biswal, MLA Devi Ranjan Dr. Tripathi, MLA. Pramod Mallik, MLA Chandra Sarathi Behera, MLA Prashant Behera, MLA Prashant Jena, District Council President, members, block chairman, local Sarpanch Major expressed their opinion about the new developing era in the village taking part in the virtual discussion.

5T Secretary said that the villages of Odisha would become centers of development due to the program ‘Aam Odisha Naveen Odisha.’ Village people no longer have to depend on the city.

The Chief Minister sanctioned 213.55 crores for 32 projects in Cuttack district and 142.43 crore rupees for 21 projects in Kendrapada district.

Notably, 5T Secretary Pandian said that the Sikkim ryots of Kendrapada district will be given land leases soon, which will benefit 50 thousand families. Their long-standing problems will be solved.