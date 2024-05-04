After Dunki Taapsee Pannu to have 2 releases in 2024

Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for an exciting year with not one but two diverse projects lined up for release. After the success and critical acclaim of ‘Haseen Dilruba’, audiences eagerly await her upcoming ventures, ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’, each promising a unique cinematic experience.

In ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’, Taapsee reunites with Vikrant Massey in the much-anticipated sequel to the gripping thriller. The first instalment left viewers spellbound with its intriguing plot and stellar performances, and expectations are soaring high for its sequel. With Taapsee at the helm, the film promises to deliver another thrilling ride filled with suspense and mystery, making it a must-watch.

Adding to the excitement is ‘Khel Khel Mein’, a star-studded ensemble featuring Taapsee alongside industry veterans Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, and Vaani Kapoor. Scheduled for release around Akshay Kumar’s birthday on 6th September, the film is already generating buzz among fans. The movie is set to be a delightful blend of entertainment and intrigue, showcasing Taapsee’s versatility as an actor.

Following her recent success in ‘Dunki’, Taapsee continues to challenge herself with diverse roles across genres. While ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba’ promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its gripping narrative, ‘Khel Khel Mein’ offers a refreshing take on comedy and drama, highlighting Taapsee’s prolific range as a performer.

With these two exciting projects on the horizon, Taapsee is undoubtedly set to entertain audiences once again with her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft.