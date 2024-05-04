Pushpa 2: The Rule becomes the fastest song to reach 50M+ views across 6 languages!

The fever of Pushpa 2: The Rule has always been at its peak ever since its announcement and the makers have also kept the excitement intact with interesting announcements from the film. With time, the film has become a worldwide phenomenon that has been eagerly looked up to by the masses. While the teaser of the film created a stir, the makers dropped the first single, ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ which has made waves all across the globe and has now become the fastest song to reach 50M+ views across 6 languages.

It’s worth saying, that the rage of Pushpa 2: The Rule has indeed elevated to the next level, with the release of the first single ‘Pushpa Pushpa’. The song featuring Pushparaj aka Allu Arjun is creating examples of its success and has emerged as a worldwide chartbuster. The song has become the fastest song to reach 50M+ views across 6 languages and is trending all over with 100K reels on Instagram. While sharing this milestone, the makers shared a poster of Allu Arjun as Pushparaj and jotted down the caption –

“𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃𝐖𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐁𝐔𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐑 #PushpaPushpa becomes the fastest song to reach 𝟓𝟎𝐌+ views across 6 languages 🔥

#Pushpa2FirstSingle is trending all over with over 100K reels on Instagram 💥

A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical 🎵

#Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.

Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @TSeries”

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audience.