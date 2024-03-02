Vigilance Nabs ASI For Taking Bribe In Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: Odisha vigilance sleuths arrested an ASI in Nabarangpur district for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5000.

The accused has been identified as Simanchal Moharana, ASI of Police, Dabugaon Police Station, in Nabarangpur district.

Moharana has been apprehended by Odisha vigilance inside Dabugaon Police Station while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 5000 from a Complainant for showing leniency and to help in a case registered earlier in Dabugaon Police Station against him and his family members.

On seeing the Vigilance Officials, Moharana threw the entire bribe money into PS Malkhana and the same was recovered and seized from PS Malkhana. Both hand washes of Sri Moharana gave positive chemical reactions confirming his acceptance of bribe money.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations in Moharana, from a DA angle.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No. 06 Dt. 01.03.2024 U/s 7 P.C Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused Moharana. Further reports are awaited.