Assistant Engineer Found Hanging Inside House In Kandhamal

Phulbani: An Assistant Engineer was found hanging inside his Govt quarter in Phulbani of Kandhamal district on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Tusharendra Nayak, who worked as an Assistant Engineer at the ITDA department.

As per reports, this morning at about 9 am, the workers of his department first noticed him hanging from the ceiling fan inside his quarter. They immediately informed his family members who reside in Bhubaneswar. On intimation, police reached the scene and seized the body for post-mortem.

It is worth mentioning that, Tusharendra was on leave for 20 days. Yesterday he joined his duty. The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. However, it is suspected that he might have committed suicide due to family pressure. An investigation has been launched into the matter.