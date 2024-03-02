Fans praise Halsey as singer talks about being in a diaper after endometriosis procedure 

New York: Halsey recently posted an Instagram story where the singer revealed that she is back in diapers following an endometriosis procedure. In the IG story, the singer can be seen in striped pajamas, with three bandages on the abdomen. The caption said:

“Back in diapers but at least they have little bows.”

She also thanked her doctor, obstetrician, and gynecologist Dr. Thais Aliabadi.

During an episode of The Doctors in 2018, Halsey opened up about her battle with Endometriosis. As quoted in Billboard, she said:

“Doing an Ovarian reserve is important to me because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself. Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel less of a woman. There’s a lot of times when you’re sitting at home and you just feel so terrible about yourself.”

She added:

“You’re sick, you don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud. You don’t feel like there’s much hope. And so, taking these measures, so that hopefully I can have a bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

