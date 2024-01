Puri: Police arrested a notorious criminal Sunil Jena at Kuapada road in Hata Delang area in Puri district on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the team of cops from Delang police station conducted a raid in that area and apprehended the gangster during checking. A pistol and two bullets were seized from his possession.

The criminal has been taken into custody and will be forwarded to the court, police said.