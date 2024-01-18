Mao Camp Busted In Boudh Forest, Arms, IED, Ammunition Seized

Boudh: A Maoist camp was busted after a fierce exchange of fire between the Special Operation Group jawans and naxals in Budhakhol and Matakrupa forests in Bodh district on Thursday.

The gun battle took place inside the forest area when the security personnel were carrying out a combing operation.

Several arms, IEDs and ammunition were seized from the camp. Afterwards, the Combing operation has been intensified in the forest.