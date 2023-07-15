UTP Dies In Bhanjanagar Jail; Kin Cry Foul Play

Bhanjanagar: An under-trial prisoner died on Saturday in Bhanjnagar special jail in Ganjam district. The deceased has been identified as Charan Behera.

Charan was admitted to Bhanjnagar Medical Center in a critical condition from the jail on Saturday morning after he fell ill. However, doctors declared him dead.

Jail superintendent said Charan’s death was due to heart attack. Family of the deceased alleged that he was beaten to death inside prison.

The exact cause of the death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem report, said officials.

Charan, a resident of NuaTanrada village under Belguntha police station was arrested on July 11 in a theft case. He was lodged in Bhanjnagar special sub-jail as an under-trial prisoner.