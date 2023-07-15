PM Modi meets President-designate of CoP28 in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, President-designate of CoP28 and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in Abu Dhabi on 15 July 2023.

The discussions took place on the forthcoming COP-28 of UNFCCC under UAE’s Presidency. Dr. Jaber briefed Prime Minister on UAE’s approach to this important meeting.

Prime Minister conveyed India’s full support to UAE for its COP-28 Presidency. Prime Minister also highlighted India’s efforts and initiatives to address climate change, including International SolarAlliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, International Year of Millets and Mission Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

The discussions also covered energy cooperation between India and UAE.