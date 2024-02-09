Usha Uthup Sings Miley Cyrus’ Grammy-Winning ‘Flowers’

Mumbai: Legendary singer Usha Uthup, best known for her distinctive deep voice, on Thursday vowed diners at an iconic restaurant in Kolkata with her rendition of “Flowers”, the Grammy Award-winning track by American singer Miley Cyrus.

Trincas, where Uthup has been performing live since the late 60s, played host to her latest performance on Thursday, during which she sang the latest hit among other songs.

“She wears flowers in her hair and sings flowers by @mileycyrus. Never thought I’d get to witness this.And yes this is an Usha Uthup fan page now! Deal with it,” wrote Meghdut Roy Chowdhury who shared the video on Instagram.

Uthup was in her signature ensemble – a resplendent saree complemented by jasmine flowers in her hair, a look that has defined her public persona for decades.

https://twitter.com/smtarep89/status/1755845586178490479?t=5ryqvNlwQLVtzCmhd_yGAQ&s=19

Uthup, who was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India, also sang British singer’s Adele’s song, “Skyfall”, among others.

“Do you see that photograph? It’s me,” she told the audience, pointing at a photo on the wall, shortly before dazzling them with her rendition of “Skyfall”, which she calls “Skyfall in a saree”.