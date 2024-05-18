Thailand Open 2024 Badminton: Satwik-Chirag Advance Into Final

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured a spot in the Thailand Open final by defeating Lu Ming-Che and Tang Kai-Wei of Chinese Taipei with a score of 21-11, 21-12.

Despite facing some challenges in the second game, the top-seeded pair maintained control and wrapped up the match in 35 minutes. Although the Taiwanese duo initially seemed to have an advantage in the second game, the Indian pair rallied and secured a 17-10 lead with seven consecutive game points.

In the Indian pair, they will be up against China’s Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi. Additionally, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will be competing against Thailand’s Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in the women’s doubles semifinal.