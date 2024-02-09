Ranji Trophy : Prithvi Shaw Smashes Century To Announce Comeback To Competitive Cricket

Raipur: Prithvi Shaw scored a fine century in the Ranji Trophy match against Chhattisgarh on Friday at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Prithvi was out of competitive cricket for the past few months due to a knee injury that he suffered during his county stint last year with Northamptonshire. He had to undergo knee surgery followed by a lengthy rehabilitation process.

The 24-year-old smashed 159 runs off 185 balls which was laced with 18 fours and three sixes. Vishvash Malik ended his stay in the middle but the Mumbaikar already caused big damage for Chhattisgarh before that.

He shared a 244-run opening stand with Bhupen Lalwani to help Mumbai stamp their authority over Chhattisgarh.

He had an off-outing on his first match after his comeback and scored just 35 runs off 42 balls against Bengal but Mumbai registered a massive innings and 4-run victory.