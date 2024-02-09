India To Begin Shipping LNG To Sri Lanka In 2025

New Delhi: Petronet LNG Ltd, India’s biggest liquefied natural gas company, will start supplying LNG to Sri Lanka in 2025, initially in containers loaded on ships and later going on to build an import terminal, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The company will supply around 850 tonnes a day of LNG, or super-chilled gas, to Sri Lanka for five years, during which period it plans to build and commission a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU), which is essentially a regasification unit housed on a vessel, Petronet LNG’s Chief Executive Officer Akshay Kumar Singh told reporters India Energy Week in Goa.

On an annual basis, Petronet LNG is looking to supply around 350,000 tonnes of LNG to the island nation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of India Energy Week, Singh said Petronet also plans to commission a floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) in Colombo, for which it hopes to get Sri Lankan government approval by 2025. The facility will be built by 2028.