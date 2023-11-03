Urfi Javed Gets ARRESTED By Police!

Mumbai: Urfi Javed (or Uorfi Javed) has been one of the most talked about actresses in the industry. A new video has claimed that she was taken into police custody on Friday morning in Mumbai.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, Urfi was seen out on a coffee run in the morning when a group of alleged police officers took her into custody. In the video, a female police officer asked Urfi to accompany them to the police station. When Urfi questioned the reason she was taken into custody, the officer asked in return, “Itne chote chote kapde kaun pehenke kaun ghumta hai?”

While her fans are curious and shocked about why Urfi got arrested, many people find the act scripted and fake. Taking to the comment section, an Instagram user wrote, “Real police km or rohit sheety ki police zyda lgri hai”. Another user commented, “Why I feel this is a scripted”. A user also commented saying, “Bhai Fake hai Ye Police ka bolne ka andaz dekh ke he samaj aata hai”.