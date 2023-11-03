YouTuber Elvish Yadav, 5 aides booked in Noida for rave parties with snake venom

New Delhi: YouTuber, influencer and Bigg Boss OTT2 winner Elvish Yadav and five of his associates were booked after 20 ml of snake venom, 9 poisonous snakes were recovered from their possession which they used during rave parties.

According to the FIR, 5 cobra, 1 python and 1 two-headed snake, one rat snake were recovered from their possession. Delhi Women Commission chief Swati Maliwal reacted to the news of FIR and posted a photo of Elvish Yadav with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

“The CM of Haryana promotes this man from the platform. On one hand, talents like @SakshiMalik, @BajrangPunia are beaten on the streets and the Haryana government promotes such people. In its videos you will find obscene comments on girls and abusive language. Leaders can do anything for votes…,” Swati Maliwal tweeted.

The rave party was busted late on Thursday night and the video of Elvish playing with a snake at the party surfaced.

The complaint against the rave party with snake poison was filed by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi’s NGO.

The complainants to Noida Police said that they had information that Elvish Yadav shot videos with snake venom and live snakes in his Noida farmhouse and organised “illegal” rave parties where foreign girls are regularly invited. According to the complaint, a person from the NGO then approached Elvish Yadav and asked him to get some cobra venom. Elvish reportedly gave the details of his agent and provided his phone number.