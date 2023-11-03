Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb reviews progress of Srimandir Parikrama project

Puri: The Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Dibyasingha Deb has on Friday, oversaw the construction progress of the Puri heritage corridor project, said reliable reports in this regard.

Reports say that he also visited, looked into and reviewed the construction progress of the Pramoda udyan of Mahaprabhu and Jagannath Ballabh Mutt. Next year that is in 2024, on 17 January, there will be a ceremony to inaugurate the heritage corridor project.