Urfi Javed accuses casting director of harassing young girls

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed took to social media recently to accuse a casting director of asking for sexual favours from young girls like her.

The actress shared several screenshots on her Instagram stories where she says that Obed Afridi made inappropriate statements and made indecent moves while she worked with him on a project.

Urfi shared that the man did not pay her for the work and instead started s**t shaming her. “I’m fighting against him because he is a sexual predator and I want everyone to know that girls are not safe around him. I work hard for my money and demanding my own money isn’t a crime,” Urfi wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Even Priyank Sharma shared in his Instagram story that Afridi had asked for sexual favours from one of his close friends. This was two years ago. Urfi thanked Priyank for his support to her against Afridi.