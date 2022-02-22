Road Accident In Uttarakhand'
PM Condoles Loss Of Lives In Road Accident In Uttarakhand’s Champawat

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Champawat, Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted; “PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to an accident in Uttarakhand. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”

At least 14 people died after their vehicle fell into a gorge near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road in Champawat district on Tuesday morning. A

The victims were returning after attending a wedding, according to a senior police official.

