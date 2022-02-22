Oneplus 10 Pro White Colour Variant Inspired By Pandas Launched: Check Details

New Delhi: OnePlus has launched a new colourway of its latest OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone in China. The new variant is an addition to the already launched 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models. OnePlus 10 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is equipped a 120 Hz AMOLED display.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Price

The new OnePlus 10 Pro Fat Dabai colour option featuring a ceramic white back and a black camera module is priced at Yuan 5,799 (approximately Rs 68,100).

The new model is currently available for pre-ordering via various online stores across the country, with sales starting on March 1.

OnePlus 10 Pro: Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, along with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 12.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W Wireless fast charging.

The device comes with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi 6 support and more.

OnePlus 10 Pro features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter with OIS support. At the front, the device sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for capturing selfies.