Upset stomach? Try These Home Remedies

New Delhi: Everyone experiences an upset stomach and indigestion, or dyspepsia, from time to time after eating or drinking. Stomachaches are so common that everyone experiences them at one point or another. There are dozens of reasons why you might get a tummy ache. Most causes aren’t serious and the symptoms pass quickly. Generally, there’s no need to look further than your kitchen for a solution.

1. Ginger

Ginger is a common natural remedy for an upset stomach and indigestion. Ginger contains chemicals called gingerols and shogaols that can help speed up stomach contractions. This may move foods that are causing indigestion through the stomach more quickly. The chemicals in ginger may also help to reduce nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

People with an upset stomach could try adding ginger to their food or drinking it as tea. Some all-natural ginger ales may also contain enough ginger to settle an upset stomach.

2. Mint

In addition to sweetening the breath, the menthol in mint may help with the following:

preventing vomiting and diarrhea

reducing muscle spasms in the intestines

relieving pain

Raw and cooked mint leaves are both suitable for consumption. Traditionally, people often boil mint leaves with cardamom to make tea. It is also possible to powder or mint leaves juice and mixes them with other teas, beverages, or foods. Mint leaves are widely available in health stores and online.

Sucking on mint candies might be another way to help reduce the pain and discomfort of heartburn.

3. Lime or lemon juice, baking soda, and water

Lime or lemon juice in water with a pinch of baking soda can help to relieve a variety of digestive complaints.

This mixture produces carbonic acid, which may help to reduce gas and indigestion. It may also improve liver secretion and intestinal mobility. The acidity and other nutrients in lime or lemon juice can help to digest and absorb fats and alcohol while neutralizing bile acids and reducing acidity in the stomach.

Most traditional recipes recommend mixing the following quantities:

1 tablespoon (tbsp) of fresh lemon or lime juice

1 teaspoon (tsp) of baking soda

8 oz of clean water

4. Cloves

Cloves contain substances that may help to reduce gas in the stomach and increase gastric secretions. This can speed up slow digestion, which may reduce pressure and cramping. Cloves may also help to reduce nausea and vomiting.

A person with an upset stomach could try mixing 1 or 2 tsps of ground or powdered cloves with 1 tsp of honey once a day before bedtime. For nausea and heartburn, they could combine the cloves with 8 oz of boiling water instead to make a clove tea, which they should drink slowly once or twice daily.

5. Bananas

Bananas contain vitamin B6, potassium, and folate. These nutrients can help to ease cramps, pains, and muscle spasms. Bananas can also help by adding bulk to loose stools, which can alleviate diarrhea.