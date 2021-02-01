Bike-Borne Miscreants Snatch Gold Chain From Elderly Woman In Khurda

Khurda: Two unidentified bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from an elderly woman near a petrol pump in Balakati area under Balianta police limits on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar today.

The victim has been identified as Anupama Mohaptra of Nabati village.

Reportedly, the incident occurred when Anupama was going to withdraw her pension money along with her son. Suddenly, the bike-borne miscreants intercepted snatched her gold chain from her neck.

Following this, an auto-rickshaw driver tried to nab the miscreants but in vain. With no option left, the victim lodged a written complaint at the local outpost.

On the basis of the FIR, police registered a case and launched a manhunt to nab the absconding miscreants.