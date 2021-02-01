India vs England: Third And Fourth Test At Motera To Be Played With Fans In Attendance, Says Reports

New Delhi: The BCCI is reportedly considering allowing fans to attend the third and fourth Tests to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad later this month.

The third Test between India and England will be a day-night contest. The fourth match of the series will also be played at the same stadium.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official on Monday confirmed that fans will be allowed to come in for the Test matches in Motera.

Asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the first Test match in the refurbished Motera Stadium, the BCCI official answered in the affirmative.

The second Test between India and England may also have 50 per cent crowd in attendance if the talks between the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and the BCCI are successful.