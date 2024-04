Seoul: K-pop boy group TXT has given fans a better look at the expressive choreography for “Deja Vu”!

On April 6, the group released the official dance practice video for “Deja Vu,” the title track of their new mini album “minisode 3: TOMORROW.”

The new video offers a full view of all five members’ dance moves throughout the emotional song, along with their impressive synchronization and eye-pleasing formations.