‘Munna Bhaiya’ Won’t be a part of Mirzapur 3

Renowned character ‘Munna Bhaiya’ will not be returning to the popular web series Mirzapur in its third season, confirmed the actor Divyenndu Sharma.

In a candid interview with Humans of Bombay, Divyenndu revealed that the character was having a profound impact on his personal life. He stated, “I am not a part of Mirzapur Season 3. The character was influencing my personality significantly. It’s not easy to delve too deep into a character, and at times, it used to become extremely dark for me. I felt suffocated. You don’t even realise that you are in that zone until you come out of it and realise how dark it was.”

In a surprising turn of events, Munna Tripathi, the character portrayed by Divyenndu, was killed off at the end of the second season of the crime drama.

The first glimpse of Mirzapur 3 was unveiled at a grand event on March 19, attended by the star-studded cast including Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shweta Tripathi, among others.

Mirzapur first season premiered on November 16, 2018, with its second season released in October 2020. The upcoming season is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in April 2024 which will delve deeper into power struggles, revenge, and the complex dynamics within the Tripathi family.