Two illegal saw mills shut in Puri after raids

Puri: In a joint operation, the Forest department officials raided two illegal saw mills in Konark and seized the accessories.

Acting on a tip-off, the raids were carried out at two separate locations. The first was at Charichhak near Konark and the second was conducted in Sakhigopal. Multiple pieces of saw mill machinery along with timber were confiscated during the raids.

According to initial information, the smugglers steal valuable trees and sell them to local customers. Being informed about these illegal saw mills from a reliable source, the officials today have raided on the spot and sealed the mills.

The Forest department has also been continuing its operations in other areas.