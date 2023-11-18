Elaborate arrangements ahead of President Murmu’s Odisha visit on Nov 20

Mayurbhanj: Elaborate arrangements have been made at Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj district ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to her hometown on November 20. After becoming the President, it will be her second visit to her hometown.

President Droupadi Murmu will visit her home state Odisha twice this month, officials said.

Her first visit this month will be from November 20-22 and the second from November 26-27. During her first visit, she will embark on a 32-km train journey from Badampahar railway station to Rairangpur, her native place in Mayurbhanj district.

This would be her third visit to the state after assuming office in July last year. On November 20, she will attend the All India Santali Writers’ Conference at Baripada.

On November 21, the President will flag off three new express trains — Tatanagar-Badampahar Memu, Badampahar-Rourkela Express and Shalimar-Badampahar Express from Badampahar Railway Station. The President will also virtually inaugurate the new Rairangpur postal division and physically release a commemorative special cover. She will also virtually inaugurate different projects of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Murmu will also attend the 15th annual convocation of the Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology, Burla as the chief guest. On November 22, the President will be the chief guest at the launch of the ‘National Education Campaign — Rising India through Spiritual Empowerment’ organised by Brahma Kumaris at Sambalpur.

On her second visit, she will arrive in Bhubaneswar on November 26 and attend the ‘Boita Bandan Ustav’ organised by the Paradip Port Authority. Chief Secretary P K Jena held a preparatory meeting with the development commissioner, DGP, home secretary, state intelligence chief, revenue divisional commissioners and district collectors for the President’s visit.