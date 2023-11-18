ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Fires CEO Sam Altman, Chairman Greg Brockman Resigns 

New York: OpenAI, the parent firm of ChatGPT, has ousted CEO Sam Altman on Friday. Within hours, Chairman Greg Brockman also resigned after the tech company’s decision. After Altman was fired, OPenAI appointed Mira Murati to replace him for the top post. The company said that Murati, 34, had a “unique skill set” and would provide “a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO,” as per an Indian Express report.

Altman, 38, became a tech sensation and garnered praise after the launch of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot with unprecedented capabilities, creating human-level content like poems or artwork in few seconds.

In a statement, OpenAI’s board said that Altman’s departure “follows a deliberative review process,” which concluded “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities,” as reported by news agency AFP. “The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI,” it added.

Following the announcement, Altman said, “i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later.”

After Altman was sacked by OpenAI, the company’s chairman, Greg Brockman, also tendered his resignation. Brockman took to X and informed about his decision. Sharing the message on the microblogging site, Brockman said, “After learning today’s news, this is the message I sent to the OpenAI team”.

“hi everyone, i’m super proud of what we’ve all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. we’ve been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. but based on today’s news, i quit. genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best. i continue to believe in the mission of creating safe AGI that benefits all of humanity,” Greg Brockman said in the message.