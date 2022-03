Cuttack: Two goods laden trucks caught fire after a collision with the Traffic divider at Sikharpur Chhak in Cuttack today. However, no casualty or injuries was reported in the incident.

According to reports, the incident occurred while both the trucks were en-route to Kolkata from Bangalore carrying goods when they collided with the Traffic divider. Soon fire spread the engulfed the vehicles.

On being informed, firefighter officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.