Radhe Shyam: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Starrer’s Run-Time Cut Down By 12 Minutes

Hyderabad: Prabhas’ upcoming Telugu romantic flick Radhe Shyam, which will be released worldwide on Friday, has already been cut by 12 minutes.

While the producers have yet to make an official announcement about the cut, the length of time listed on ticketing platforms has confirmed it. The creators have re-edited the much-anticipated film Radhe Shyam, also starring Pooja Hegde, only two days before its premiere.

The censored version lasted approximately 150 minutes. However, the movie listed on the ticketing platforms has a runtime of 138 minutes.

The official handle of the Andhra box office shared the details on their Twitter handle of the running time. It read, “#RadheShyam has been trimmed down from Censored Duration of 150 Minutes to 138 Minutes for its Theatrical Release this Friday.”