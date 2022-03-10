UP Election Results
UP Election Results 2022: BJP crosses the 250-mark in early trends

By Haraprasad Das
Lucknow: Counting of votes for the 403-seat UP election 2022 is underway. Almost all the exit polls predicted that BJP is set for a massive victory in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, the BJP’s main challenger, will manage to secure only 100-120 seats, according to most pollsters.

With over 10,000 votes after round 2 of counting, according to figures shared by the Election Commission, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has maintained a comfortable lead in Gorakhpur Urban.

11.15 am

UP election result 2022 LIVE updates:

Parties Leading Won Total
BJP 263
SP 124
Congress 3
BSP 06
Others 03

 

