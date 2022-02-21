Two factions of party goes on violent rampage in Bada Samantapur, 2 injured

Choudwar: Two persons were injured after two factions of a party went on a violent rampage attacking each other in Bada Samantapur panchayat under Choudwar police limits late last night.

Reportedly, the people, who sustained injuries on the head has been shifted to SCB medical college & hospital in Cuttack city.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been lodged by one group at Choudwar police station.

While the exact cause behind the attack is yet to be known, it is being suspected that an internal conflict might have triggered the violence.