No political front possible sans Congress: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said there have been no talks regarding the formation of a political front without the Congress, while speaking about the abilities of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to lead from the front.

Raut further said that even when Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had spoken about a front to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Sena had said the Congress had to be taken along.

Rao, also known as KCR, met Sena supremo and his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Raut and actor Prakash Raj. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) head Sharad Pawar during his day-long visit to Mumbai.