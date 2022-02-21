Delhi CM Kejriwal to campaign in UP today

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is all set to visit the Uttar Pradesh capital of Lucknow today amid the ongoing seven-phase UP assembly elections.

Kejriwal will address public meetings in Ramnagar, Lucknow and Barabanki, the party had tweeted.

Along with him, several other senior AAP leaders, including deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rakhi Birla, Somnath Bharthi and Punjab CM face of the party Bhagwant Mann are among the 15 star campaigners of the party who will also address rallies in UP.

On February 22, Kejriwal will canvass for party candidates in Barabanki district while he will campaign in Gorakhpur and Sant Kabir Nagar districts on February 23.

In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s constituency, Varanasi, Kejriwal will address a public meeting and lead a “Padyatra” on February 24 to seek votes for his party candidates.