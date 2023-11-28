Two Arrested For Pelting Stones At Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express

Bhubaneswar: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) today arrested two persons for allegedly throwing stones at the Vande Bharat Express between Meramandali and Budhapank Railway Stations in Angul-Dhenkanal Railway Section of ECoR which damaged the windowpane of the Executive Chair Car Coach and had created panic amongst the passengers.

A window pane of the Rourkela-Puri Vande Bharat Express was damaged after the duo allegedly threw stones at the semi-high-speed train Vande Bharat Express running between Rourkela and Puri. The incident took place in the evening last Sunday between Budhapank and Meramandali Railway Stations when the train was travelling towards Bhubaneswar.

The RPF post at Talcher and the Crime Investigation Branch (CIB) of RPF at Khurda Road jointly conducted an ambush check to nab the miscreants. During such raid and ambush, at about 5.30 pm they detained two outsiders from the spot.

On confronting them about their purpose to come to such an isolated place by the side of the Railway track, they admitted that they had come to that place and pelted stones on Vande Bharat Express for fun after consuming alcohol and confessed their guilt.

Both persons were arrested in the case U/S 153, 145(C) & 147 of the Railway Act. Both are forwarded to the JMFC/Dhenkanal, today, i.e. on 28.11.2023, the ECoR said.