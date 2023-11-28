Park Hyung-Sik reacts to his best friend BTS’ V’s military enlistment

Seoul: V from BTS aka Kim Taehyung will be enlisting for mandatory military service in South Korea, along with Jungkook, Jimin, and RM. During a fan meeting, Park Hyung-Sik, best known for The Heirs, Happiness and more, gave a shoutout to V.

Park Hyung-Sik held an exclusive fan meeting called SIKcret Time in Seoul YS24 hall where he was surprised by Park Seo-joon.

Numerous emotional moments were experienced by fans during the fan meetup, but one that was particularly noteworthy was when Park Hyung-Sik talked about BTS V. Hyung Sik revealed, ‘Recently, just a few days back, I realized a friend was about to enter the military, so I thought meeting him before he enlists would be a good idea. We ended up having quite a few drinks.’

For the unversed, Wooga Squad consists of Korean actors Park Hyung-sik, Itaweon class’ Park Seo-joon and Parasite star Choi Woo-shik along with music composer Peakboy and BTS member V.