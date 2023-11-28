Defence Ministry
UncategorizedBreakingNational

Defence Ministry inks deal with BHEL to procure 16 Upgraded SRGMs, acessoties worth Rs 2956.89 Cr for Indian Navy

By Pragativadi News Service
7

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Haridwar, for the procurement of 16 Upgraded Super Rapid Gun Mounts (SRGM) along with associated equipment/ accessories for the Indian Navy under Buy (Indian) category at a total cost of 2956.89 Cr.

The upgraded SRGM, which will be manufactured by M/s BHEL at its Haridwar Plant, is a medium caliber anti-missile/anti-aircraft point defence weapon system which provides a sustained rate of fire and high accuracy.

The weapon system is capable of multiple engagements in multi-threat scenarios and has a proven record of very good performance against missiles and highly maneuverable fast attack crafts.

Upgraded SRGMs will be installed onboard Indian Navy’s in-service and newly built ships by M/s Mazagaon Dock and Shipbuilders Ltd., Mumbai, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Kolkata.

The project will generate an employment of two and half lakh mandays over a period of five years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSME, thus significantly contributing to the Government’s efforts to achieve ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence.

Pragativadi News Service 62875 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking