Tripti Dimri BREAKS Silence On Intimate Scenes & “Controversial” Dialogues In Animal With Ranbir Kapoor

Mumbai: Tripti Dimri’s intimate scene with Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animaľ` went viral across various social media platforms. Now, the actress shared insights about filming the particular scene and highlighted that the rape scenes she did in ‘Bulbbul

posed greater personal challenges.

Reflecting on her intimate scene with Ranbir’s character in ‘Animal,’ she mentioned that only four individuals were

present on set during the filming. “I believe the rape scenes I portrayed in Bulbbul were more challenging personally because surrendering and letting go is tougher than summoning the courage to act. If I could conquer that, then I consider this (Animal scenes) as comparatively less challenging, she told ETimes.

Adding, “The scene is getting a lot of criticism as well and it did disturb me initially because I am someone who has hardly faced criticism with my first few films this time it was a mixture of both. As long as I am comfortable, as long as people around me on set are making me comfortable and

as long as I know whatever I am doing is right, I am going to do it because that is something I want to experience as an actor and as a human being.”

Tripti highlighted the supportive atmosphere on set during the filming of the intimate sequence, mentioning, “There were

literally four people present that day – myself, Ranbir, Sandeep sir, and the director of photography. Every few minutes, they checked in, asking, ‘Are you okay? Do you need anything? Are you comfortable? When people around you are giving you that much support, you don’t feel odd at all. Of course, the people who don’t know how a set works and how these scenes are shot, for them imagination can take you anywhere. For them, it must be shocking and everybody is entitled to their opinion but as for me, I was very comfortable would always do what my charactet demands of me.’

In what is being dubbed as “the most problematic” scene of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Vijay Singh asks Zoya Riaz, played by Tripti Dimri, to lick his shoe to prove that she truly loves him, after she is revealed as a mole. Now, Tripti has addressed the controversy surrounding the scene in question.

“It reminded me of what my acting coach had told me, the golden rule: Never judge your character,” Tripti told Indian Express.com in an interview. “The characters you are playing, the character your c0-actor is playing, all are human and humans have good and bad side. An actor must be prepared to play characters across the spectrum of good, bad and ugly, but if you judge a character’s motivations, thoughts, you won’t be able to play it with honesty. So that’s what I kept in mind.”

She continued, “I also thought that here was a woman who talks about killing his wife, father, kids, the entire family… If someone tells me that, I will perhaps beat that person! Here, he does ask her to do that (lick his shoe) but also walks away later. He clearly is going through a lot of these (intense thoughts). Later when his cousins asks her what they should do with me, he says ‘Let her go wherever she wants to.'”

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor, Animal features numerous scenes which have been receiving a huge backlash on social media. Some people are making strong arguments against nearly every element of the movie and labelling it “sexist” especially with respect to its treatment of women.