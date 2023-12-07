‘Sacrificing our love for…’: Bigg Boss couple Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana announce breakup

New Delhi: Himanshi Khurana announced the news of her breakup with Asim Riaz after 4 years of dating. On Wednesday, the singer-actor broke the news to her fans and followers on social media by sharing an official statement on her Instagram Stories. On her Instagram Stories, Himanshi wrote: “When we tried… But we could not find a solution for our life… You still love each other but luck is not supporting for happily ever after. No hate only love. That’s called mature decision.” Take a look at the post here:

She also posted an official statement on her X account, which read, “YES, We are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. With due respect to our respective religions we are sacrificing our love for our different religious beliefs. We have nothing against each other. We request you to respect our privacy. Himanshi.”

For those who have been asleep for a decade, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz first met inside Bigg Boss 13. Riaz confessed about his feelings to her, however, she was already engaged with someone settled in Canada. Later, Khurana re-entered the show and announced that she had broken up with her fiance as she fell in love with Riaz. Post the show, the duo appeared together in several music videos and were spotted at multiple events together.

Earlier, Bigg Boss 11 couple Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra had also announced their break up.