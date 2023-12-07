Two Held For Ganja Peddling In Bhubaneswar

Badagada: In a crackdown on drug peddlers in the state capital, the Badagada police have apprehended two persons for selling ganja on Wednesday.

The accused have been recognized as Simanchal Goud of Mainsikhal Basti under Badagada police station limits and Manas Chand of Chilli Pokhari area.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of police caught the two accused red-handed on the Puri bypass road during night patrolling, while they were transferring ganja in a speed bike from Hightech Chhak to Chillipokari.

The STF has seized ganja weighing 23 kg worth over lakhs from them. A case in this connection was registered against the two accused under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for the illegal dealing of narcotic drugs. The accused have been forwarded to the court, police said.