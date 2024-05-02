Prime Video’s Comedy Drama Series ‘Panchayat’ Returns with Season 3; May 28 set as Worldwide Premiere Date

The latest season of the Original comedy series brings back its much-loved star cast Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the light-hearted entertainer is written by Chandan Kumar and created by TVF

The streaming service sparked anticipation for the date reveal with an inventive “Lauki” campaign, captivating a million fans along the way

Full of laughter, warmth and a heartwarming story, Panchayat Season 3 is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 28.

“Panchayat is one of the most loved Indian Amazon Originals, resonating not only with audiences in India but also across the globe. The love for this heartwarming comedy lies in its simplistic narrative that’s rooted in the slow-paced village life and is tightly woven through its satirical treatment of the daily issues faced by the residents of Phulera. The third season delivers all that and more,” shared Manish Menghani, director – of content licensing, at Prime Video India. “With its engaging and thought-provoking story, rustic backdrop, incredible direction and enthralling performances, Panchayat has today become a part of pop culture with its characters and storyline capturing the audience’s imagination and becoming truly iconic. It has been a fantastic experience to collaborate once again with The Viral Fever, the creators, who share our vision of using the power of storytelling to showcase our country’s myriad cultures and traditions. I am sure viewers will enjoy watching the latest season of Panchayat set to premiere on May 28 on the service as much as they have enjoyed the previous seasons.”

“We are excited to bring another season of laughter and warmth to our audiences with Panchayat S3. This season, audiences can anticipate even more hilarious antics and heartfelt moments as our characters dive deeper into the quirks and complexities of life in Phulera,” said Vijay Koshy, President – The Viral Fever. “We first premiered Panchayat on Prime Video back in 2020 and it has been truly an incredible journey with audiences from not only India but from around the world showering their love and appreciation for this rural life-based comedy-drama, that has managed to captivate the hearts of audiences with its simplicity and authenticity. We are grateful to Prime Video for allowing us to take this rooted, relatable story to the global stage. We cannot wait for Panchayat fans from within the country and beyond, to join us once again on this exciting journey, starting May 28, only on Prime Video!”