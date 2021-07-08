Tokyo Olympics To Be Held Without Spectators

The Tokyo Olympics will take place without spectators, Japan’s Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa announced on Thursday.

The move came as the Japanese government has announced a state of emergency in the country to contain the spread.

The ban was announced by the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers, reducing the games to a made-for-TV event.

Just two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed venues to be filled to 50% of capacity but crowd not to exceed 10,000. The state of emergency has forced a late turnaround, which was always an option if infections got worse.